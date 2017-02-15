Local region sees record enrollment in MNsure

"When more Minnesotans are covered, our state is healthier and our economy is stronger," said Allison O'Toole, MNsure CEO.

Statewide, MNsure enrolled over 117,000 Minnesotans in private health insurance—more than 64 percent of whom received financial assistance—as well as nearly 147,000 enrollments in public programs. In total, MNsure helped over 265,000 Minnesotans receive healthcare coverage during the 2017 open enrollment period. The projected amount Minnesotans will save through tax credits is over $372 million.

"This spike in enrollment clearly shows the importance of what MNsure has to offer," said O'Toole. "MNsure enrollees have access to clear apples-to-apples comparison tools and increased financial assistance."

By the numbers

Private health plan enrollments—10,391

Percentage receiving tax credits—68.8 percent

Average monthly tax credit—$670.01

Average yearly tax credit—$8,040.12

The 2017 open enrollment period began Nov. 1 and ended Jan. 31. Minnesotans eligible for Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare can enroll year-round. A special enrollment period is available to Minnesotans who have experienced a qualifying life event. More information can be found at mnsure.org.