Local region sees record enrollment in MNsure
A record number of North Central Minnesota residents enrolled in health insurance through MNsure this year, a news release said.
The North Central region includes Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Chisago, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Roseau, Todd and Wadena counties. Enrollment in the area grew about 18 percent over 2016. Additionally, residents saved on average about $670 per month off their monthly premiums, which is higher than the statewide average. Compared to 2016, tax credits in the area have doubled.
"When more Minnesotans are covered, our state is healthier and our economy is stronger," said Allison O'Toole, MNsure CEO.
Statewide, MNsure enrolled over 117,000 Minnesotans in private health insurance—more than 64 percent of whom received financial assistance—as well as nearly 147,000 enrollments in public programs. In total, MNsure helped over 265,000 Minnesotans receive healthcare coverage during the 2017 open enrollment period. The projected amount Minnesotans will save through tax credits is over $372 million.
"This spike in enrollment clearly shows the importance of what MNsure has to offer," said O'Toole. "MNsure enrollees have access to clear apples-to-apples comparison tools and increased financial assistance."
By the numbers
Private health plan enrollments—10,391
Percentage receiving tax credits—68.8 percent
Average monthly tax credit—$670.01
Average yearly tax credit—$8,040.12
The 2017 open enrollment period began Nov. 1 and ended Jan. 31. Minnesotans eligible for Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare can enroll year-round. A special enrollment period is available to Minnesotans who have experienced a qualifying life event. More information can be found at mnsure.org.