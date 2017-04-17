Brainerd Easter Egg Hunt attracts hundreds to Gregory Park

In addition to the egg hunt, where children searched for specific colors among the scattered plastic eggs, the Easter Bunny was also on hand to pose for photos and provide hugs.

Jill Kinsley and her young son Tyler were among those taking part in their first Brainerd Easter Egg Hunt. In a flat-brimmed cap and spectacles, Tyler was both interested and a bit concerned when the Easter Bunny offered him a hug. He approached the crouching bunny only to pull back when the white paws were extended. But a high five led to Tyler sitting on the rabbit's lap for a photo.

"This was our first Easter egg hunt and we didn't know what to expect but it was so well organized and so much fun—a lot of fun activities and we still got to pick up some eggs with all the people, so we had a good time. ... It's a great community event," Kinsley said. "He warmed up to the bunny. He was a little shy at first and the bunny did an amazing job and he finally gave him a hug."

The Saturday turnout for the free event was met with mid-April warm weather as rain held off until late afternoon. The large crowd had organizers already planning to bring the egg hunt back to Gregory Park next year. It's traditionally been at Lum Park in east Brainerd, but was moved this spring because of a recent utility construction project's disruption to the soil.

Gregory Park, with its spoked paved trails extending out from the center recessed hub, provided a single gathering spot to start the event and allowed organizers to easily establish quadrants for the age groups of egg hunters ranging from age 2 to 9.

Brainerd Parks and Recreation hosts the event with money and volunteers for it coming from the Brainerd Rotary Club.

Brainerd Mayor Ed Menk said about 30 people gathered early Saturday morning, nearly two hours before the egg hunt started, to bag candy and scatter eggs.

"I think it's a great event," Menk said. "It brings out a lot of young people, people that don't normally get to do stuff with the city and see the beautiful park we have here. ...

"I think it's probably the biggest turnout we've had in a number of years ... Part of it was weather. We didn't have snow."

