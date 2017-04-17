Brandon Mark Bjerknes, 34, appeared in court with private attorney Peter Wold -- who was Adrian Peterson’s attorney in 2014 -- and demanded a speedy trial after entering the plea.

The assistant principal was arrested March 23 and charged March 24 with two counts of engaging in electronic communication relating to or describing sexual conduct with a child. He bailed out of jail after he was arraigned March 24.

A criminal complaint against Bjerknes accuses him of using the name “Brett Larson” on Facebook, Snapchat and email accounts in order to communicate with children. Bjerknes allegedly claimed he was a student at a now-closed Duluth school.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the “Brett Larson” accounts in January 2017. Facebook provided investigators with an IP address related to the account, which the Sheriff’s Office later learned was associated with the address assigned to Bjerknes.

On March 21, after executing a search warrant at the 8300 block of White Oak Street NE, investigators seized and searched a cell phone, on which they found Snapchat conversations under the username BrettLarson6969. Investigators allegedly found sexual conversations with two children aged 13 and 14.

The complaint states that Bjerknes told investigators he knew the victims were younger than 15, and that all of the conversations took place between January and March of 2017.

Bjerknes was placed on paid administrative leave on March 20, the same day Bemidji Area Schools administrators learned of a Sheriff’s Department complaint about him.

School district administrators confirmed Monday that Bjerknes was still on paid leave. The school board is set to discuss the allegations against him Monday night in a closed session.

Bjerknes has submitted his resignation to Bemidji Area Schools staff, and requested that he be released from his contract with the district, effective Monday, according to board documents.

Superintendent Jim Hess said Bjerknes has never been referred for discipline and has no formal complaints in his personnel file.

Bjerknes was first hired by the district before the 2005-2006 school year, and was named the middle school’s assistant principal in 2014.

In a statement released after Bjerknes’ arrest, Bemidji Area Schools said safety was a priority.

“All complaints regarding school district employees are taken seriously and will work with all appropriate agencies to ensure that a comprehensive investigation is completed,” the statement said.

Bjerknes declined to comment following the plea, though his attorney Wold stated that in the United States, Minnesota and Beltrami County everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty and requested that the Pioneer “start with that.”

A pretrial hearing is tentatively scheduled for May 17.