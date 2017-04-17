Investigation underway for officer-involved RV shooting

The deputy was one of four on a routine patrol when noticing the vehicle parked on the street, which was reported as “suspicious” by the responding officers.

Deputies found a man in the RV, and a woman in a car nearby. The deputy was inside the RV when firing the shot.

The man was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died.

The sheriff’s department has placed the four deputies on standard administrative leave. Further information regarding the identities of the deputies involved, along with the victim’s identity, has yet to be released.