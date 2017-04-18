“If I could only have traded him places, I would,” said 19-year-old Tate Thompson, of Ethan, during his sentencing hearing Tuesday in Mitchell.

Thompson was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison for his involvement in the June 2016 fatal crash that killed Dylan Mentele, of Alexandria.

Thompson received 10 years, three suspended, for second-degree manslaughter and two years for hit-and-run causing death or injury. The sentences will run consecutively for a total of nine years.

Thompson was also ordered to pay a $2,500 fine, $208 in court costs and $270 in prosecution costs.

Thompson apologized to the Mentele family for the event, which he called “a nightmare that you never wake up from.”

In the early-morning hours of June 25, Thompson drank vodka at a party in Corsica before driving a 2011 GMC Sierra with four passengers eastbound to the intersection of 258th Street and 409th Avenue in rural Davison County, where he lost control of the vehicle at a curve on a gravel road and drove into the south ditch.

The vehicle was found at about 4 a.m. with its wheels against trees. Mentele, who had recently graduated from Hanson High School, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. A 17-year-old female passenger from Mitchell also suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Sioux Falls for treatment.

Thompson and the two other passengers, William Langstraat, of Stickney, and Justin Roster, of Alexandria, both 18 at the time, suffered minor injuries. Thompson was estimated to have a blood-alcohol content of 0.125 percent at the time, according to court disposition.

“This was far more than an accident. This was tempting fate with other people's lives,” said Judge Tim Bjorkman.

The courtroom inside the Davison County Public Safety Center was packed during the sentencing hearing, many of the seats filled by friends and loved ones of Mentele, wearing shirts donning Mentele’s picture and the phrase “Fly high, Dylan.”

Mentele’s family asked for the maximum penalty of 12 years in prison, including Mentele’s 16-year-old brother, Brandon.

“I would like to see Tate sit the full time because his family and loved ones can still come see him,” Brandon Mentele said. “If I want to go see Dylan, I can go out the cemetery, and I can have a conversation with him all I want, but I'll never get an answer back.”

Thompson’s father said Thompson was a “good kid” and asked the court to avoid sending him to prison.

In February, Thompson didn’t contest law enforcement reports stating he was traveling at 83 mph on the 55 mph road, and he admitted to leaving the scene on foot, traveling approximately one mile west of the crash. Law enforcement found him about 90 minutes later, court documents state.

According to Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Robert O’Keefe, a sober female passenger in the vehicle asked to drive and asked Thompson to slow down. Bjorkman then said Thompson made a comment that he could drive better after drinking than the passenger could drive sober.

Thompson’s license to drive was revoked for 10 years, and Bjorkman will recommend to the South Dakota Department of Corrections that Thompson be required to make two or three speaking engagements to tell his story if he is released on parole. Restitution may be addressed within the next 30 days.