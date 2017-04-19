The team includes Scarlett Anderson, Vanessa Anderson, Sam Simpson and Gus Ulm. They competed in both the Global Issues Problem Solving and Presentation of Action Plan competitions and placed first in both events. The team is coached by Sheila Johnston, a community volunteer and retired gifted education teacher.

"This is an incredible achievement," Johnston said in a news release. "I have coached FPS for over 25 years, and this may be the first time in the history of the Minnesota State FPS Competition that a fourth-grade team (now fifth-graders) placed first in both events, and came back the following year and were state champions again."

The team's first-place finish in Global Issues Problem Solving earned them a berth at the June International Future Problem Solving Conference and Competition at the University of Wisconsin, LaCrosse. Alternates Racine Schommer and Keaton Lingenfelter will be joining the team for the competition.

The Future Problem Solving Program teaches students how to think, not what to think. There are affiliate FPSP programs serving students in grades four through 12 in most states and in 20 countries from around the world. Working together in teams of four, students apply a six-step problem-solving process as they tackle real world problems such as energy of the future, the global workplace and this year's state competition topic, identity theft. As they apply the process, they are tasked with defining the problem, brainstorming solutions and creating an action plan for an innovative solution while demonstrating an understanding of the research and futuristic thinking.

The topic for the International Conference is biosecurity, and the team is already hard at work

on its research. Sam Simpson stated, "The great thing about FPS is that we get to learn about things most kids haven't even heard of."

The team needs to raise $8,000 to cover the registration fees and travel expenses for the team, two alternates and the coach. People can help the Forestview Future Problem Solvers compete by going to https://www.gofundme.com/forestview-future-problem-solvers to donate. Or mail a check to Forestview Middle School with c/o Future Problem Solvers in the memo line to Forestview Middle School, 12149 Knollwood Drive, Baxter, MN 56425.

Go to www.mnfpsp.org for more information about Future Problem Solving.