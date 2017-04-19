Brainerd City Council: Poor work plagues airport project

The council unanimously approved a fee amendment to the city's contract with Short Elliott Hendrickson for consulting engineering services on the project. The fee amendment adds $61,165 to the existing contract, for a total value of $753,897.

The primary reason for additional engineering fees is due to the project not working as it was designed, council member Kelly Bevans said. Short Elliott Hendrickson will continue to ensure the project is completed according to specifications, he said.

"At this point, the workmanship does not meet the (specifications)," Bevans said. "However, the contractor is working on our behalf to get this project up and running."

A memo from Scott Hedlund, project manager with SEH, summarized the support for the fee amendment. Most of the work done on the project during the winter and spring has been on correcting defective work, he wrote. This work has not had an effect on resolving the issues.

The memo mentions five different issues, including water main leaks, groundwater inflow into the gravity sanitary sewer system and a complaint to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency regarding claimed impacts to wetlands resulting from corrective work on the water main.

"While some corrective work is a normal part of construction and needs to be observed," Hedlund wrote. "The extent of corrections needed on this project could not be predicted, and more engineering time has been and will be spent responding to these needs."

The deadline for substantial completion of the project had previously been extended to April 7. Substantial completion is defined as a fully tested and operational water and sewer system ready for connection at the airport. The final completion date was also extended to June 2. Final completion involves completing punch list items, which can include incomplete or incorrect installations or incidental damage to existing finishes, material and structures.

A previous change order on the project resulted in cost savings, City Engineer Jeff Hulsether said, so the additional engineering fees will not cause the project to go over the anticipated cost. Hopefully the project is completed quickly, he said, and the city won't need to spend the entire fee amendment amount.

When completed, the project will bring Brainerd Public Utilities water and sewer service to the airport. Tom's Backhoe Service this past summer completed the city of Brainerd's portion of the project, while Ryan Contracting completed the airport's portion.

In other business, the council:

Approved a quote from Northwoods Landscaping in the amount of $12,175 to provide landscaping and maintenance services in downtown Brainerd.

City staff solicited a second bid from Landsburg Landscape Nursery, which came in at a total amount of $19,525.

Over the years, the city has had a tough time getting contractors to bid on the downtown Brainerd landscaping contract, Bevans said. Quite frequently, Northwoods Landscaping is the only company to submit a bid for the contract.

The bid from Landsburg Landscape Nursery included a detailed list of work and timelines, Bevans said, compared to the less-detailed bid from Northwoods Landscaping. City staff could meet with Northwoods Landscaping to develop a detailed plan for the work to be done, he said.

While the city could spend much more money on downtown landscaping, Bevans said, the goal for the contract is to provide a base level of landscaping for property owners who normally wouldn't do any landscaping.

"And we commend those business owners that put the effort forward to go over and above," Bevans said. "And really do a beautiful job."

Last year, personal family issues resulted in subpar work from Northwoods Landscaping, City Administrator Jim Thoreen said. This year, city staff have stressed the importance of sticking to a maintenance plan, he said.

Council member Sue Hilgart asked how the city would measure whether Northwoods Landscaping was following the contract. With this contract, the city is getting a baseline service, City Planner Mark Ostgarden replied, and more robust landscaping would require spending more money.

"I think the measurement is, we are getting a good, solid maintenance of what we've got, so it doesn't go to heck in a handbasket," Ostgarden said. "Also, the amount of complaints that we get is not very much."

Directed city staff to procure quotes and develop a timeline for implementing digital versions of council meeting agenda packets. Currently, each council member is given a paper copy of the background information for each item on the council meeting agenda. Over the course of the year, this adds up to nearly 80,000 sheets of paper, council member Gabe Johnson said.

Moving toward paperless council packets will save staff time and money, Johnson said. The planning commission currently uses digital meeting packets, Thoreen said.

"You'll have some paper but far less than you're seeing now," Thoreen said.

Set a date of 7:30 p.m. June 5 for a public hearing on a draft of the city's Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan. The city must adopt the transition plan to comply with Title II of the ADA.