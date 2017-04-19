Veterans retiree breakfast planned at Camp Ripley

Veterans from all branches gather, network and learn about opportunities and benefits for veterans in the central Minnesota area. The post commander addresses the group and welcomes guests to Camp Ripley. The following will be presenting updates and changes in military benefits: federal retiree benefits, State Military Cemetery (burial benefits, Retiree Military Identification Cards, medical/dental, Yellow Ribbon in Morrison County, Family Assistance, and the local Veteran County Service Officer) and one-on-one questions can be answered as well.

The event is free. Breakfast is optional. Cost is $6.75.

For more information, call 320-616-4959.

The event is coordinated by volunteers Tony Wenzel (Ret.) NCO, and Kristina VonBerge, (Ret.) Officer.