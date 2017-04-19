Highway 169 crash in Aitkin Co. sends driver to hospital

The Minnesota State Patrol reported Steven R. Bergeson, 54, Spicer, was north of Highway 169 when he lost control, cut across the southbound lanes and struck a tree in the west ditch. The man was transported to the Grand Rapids hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Bergeson was wearing his seat belt, but the airbag was not deployed.

The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office assisted the state patrol at the crash, which was reported at 10:25 a.m.