The board discussed the ordinance Tuesday at its committee of the whole meeting. Administrative Services Director Deborah Erickson outlined the ordinance with commissioners, noting it was last updated in 2008. The ordinance permits on-sale liquor establishments to sell liquor through 1 a.m. each night, and beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. State law permits sales through 2 a.m. and beginning at 8 a.m. on Sundays.

Erickson said she reviewed the county ordinance ahead of the impending change to state law, which will allow Sunday sales at liquor stores. No changes are required to the ordinance to permit Sunday sales, Erickson said. The only impact Erickson expected from the change to state law was the nonrenewal of some licenses permitting the off-sale of 3.2 percent alcohol on Sundays. She said off-sale establishments holding those licenses would no longer need them, since the law would allow Sunday sales of stronger liquor.

Erickson said she wished to gauge interest of the board on whether it had an appetite to make any changes to its current ordinance. If so, an ordinance amendment requires a public hearing, something she hoped to schedule before the license renewal deadline of June 30.

The county ordinance applies to all on-sale and off-sale establishments licensed by the county, of which there are 25 located within township boundaries. Cities in Crow Wing County issue their own licenses and have the authority to establish their own hours within their jurisdictions. Several cities have more restrictive hours than state law, including Brainerd, Baxter, Nisswa, Crosby, Deerwood and Emily.

Commissioner Paul Koering said he thought the county should mirror state statute. Commissioner Rosemary Franzen immediately disagreed.

"I just don't think it's necessary," Franzen said.

Commissioner Rachel Reabe Nystrom asked whether Erickson had received complaints from on-sale establishments wishing to sell during the extended hours. Erickson said she'd received no complaints about the later Sunday opening time, and a few initially when the state changed the law to allow a 2 a.m. closing time.

Koering asked whether the difference between the county ordinance and state law was apparent to those on-sale liquor establishments to which it applied. Erickson said the businesses receive information on the ordinance in license renewal packets.

Nystrom asked Erickson what she thought about amending the ordinance.

"I have no thoughts," Erickson said. "It makes no difference for us from an administrative standpoint."

She said most of the on-sale establishments the county governs do not open before 10 a.m. anyway.

"I am quite content to say, let's let it roll," said Commissioner Paul Thiede. "Let it roll for a year, and see what happens."

Koering said he was fine with the ordinance remaining as is or with mirroring state law, but said he sensed he was the only one at Tuesday's meeting who agreed with a change.

"Why are we curtailing their business, when Minnesota state statute is this and we have it more restrictive?" Koering said. "It might just be a small sliver, but what I'm trying to do is try to err on the side of the business."

"I don't agree that all business owners would be taking that position," Nystrom said. "A lot of them, they wouldn't want to start at 8 a.m. or go to 2 a.m."

Koering said amending the ordinance would give them the option but would not require a change in hours.

"You would have to do it to be competitive," Franzen said.

Koering acknowledged the same argument was made by liquor store proprietors opposed to Sunday sales, noting they would have to open to remain competitive with businesses choosing to open Sundays. Koering, who is in the process of selling his two liquor stores, was opposed to Sunday sales.

Chairman Doug Houge, who operates a liquor establishment offering both on- and off-sale liquor, was not present at Tuesday's meeting. In a phone interview, Houge said he was in favor of aligning local ordinances with state law. He said the competitive disadvantage already existed if some cities allow for the earlier start time, while others opt for a 10 a.m. or later start time on Sundays.

"A few more hours open can make a difference," Houge said.

Commissioners did not request Erickson to schedule a public meeting to amend the liquor ordinance.