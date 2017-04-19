Crow Wing County Board: An eye in the sky

John Bowen, Crow Wing County emergency management director, cited numerous potential uses for a drone that he said would improve public safety. Uses include open water or ice rescues, search and rescue operations, monitoring of wildfires or structure fires, natural disaster damage assessments and special events when crowd control or security are a priority.

"Every year we have missing hunters," Bowen said. "Early this spring, we had two days in a row we had someone fall into the ice."

Bowen said depending on a drone's capabilities, it could be used to drop personal flotation devices, use infrared technology to find missing or lost people or to get a visual on a developing emergency situation before personnel on foot are able to. A tentative plan calls for training four firefighters and two law enforcement officials in operating a drone, and the possibility for two drone stations—one in Brainerd and one in Crosslake.

Baxter Chief Jim Exsted said the group considered applying for grant funding in 2016, although a small window of opportunity combined with uncertainty over developing Federal Aviation Administration regulations on drone use made this year more feasible.

The Innovation Funding program is intended to help city or county governments in Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties "fund initiatives aimed at creating collaboration and improving the region," the NJPA website states. The organization is slated to award $450,000 in 2017.

Commissioner Paul Thiede asked the extent to which information gathered with a drone could be used, and how this might affect someone's expectation of privacy. Thiede offered the example of deploying the drone to monitor a fire at Brainerd International Raceway, and in the process observing unrelated law-breaking.

Sheriff's Capt. Scott Goddard said Thiede's question was a good one.

"The regulations out there right now are built to protect both sides, the operator side and the public," Goddard said. He noted the regulations were evolving and had changed even in comparison to last year.

Brainerd Police Deputy Chief Mike Bestul said law enforcement personnel make decisions regularly concerning people's Fourth Amendment rights protecting them against unreasonable searches and seizures. The use of a drone would be no different in that respect, he said. Bestul said officials would look toward case law established in the courts to determine what is or is not constitutional.

County Administrator Tim Houle noted previous rulings determined anything visible from a plane was subject to law enforcement authority, while the use of infrared technology to local marijuana growing operations within homes was ruled an unreasonable search.

Commissioner Paul Koering asked whether law enforcement intended to use drones as a surveillance tool, such as setting up a 10-square-mile grid to search for violations of the law.

Exsted said drones would be used as support vehicles for incident response. If the drones were used as part of tactical team calls, for instance, they would already be operating under a signed warrant.

"But to just fly around and look for marijuana grows? No," Exsted said. "If you're bored, you can't just go fly it that day. It would be reactionary-type calls."

Bestul said from the perspective of the Brainerd Police Department, a drone could be a "huge resource." He pointed to the case of Marc Welzant, a vulnerable adult who went missing in 2014 and whose body was discovered last month.

"The amount of time and resources we had worked on that case, for the unfortunate result of it ... could that have made a difference? My heart says yes," Bestul said. "We can cover a lot more ground."

Bestul also pointed to the annual Fourth of July celebration at Brainerd High School, when thousands of people gather to listen to bands and watch fireworks.

"How do we manage that, with 20 police officers?" Bestul said. "That's a huge resource."

After Tuesday's meeting, Bestul added he saw using a drone to find a path to an injured person or another situation requiring emergency personnel response in a large crowd.

"I understand the privacy issue," Bestul said. "I never thought that this is a great law enforcement tool to go find the bad guys. My first thing is, how do we utilize this for public safety? All it takes is one drone to find one kid on the river's edge, and this whole program pays for itself."

Koering asked about ongoing costs associated with the drone program, once the grant funding for the year was no longer available. Bowen responded the ongoing costs are minimal, including basic maintenance of the drone and biannual training. Costs would be split among agencies, and dollars acquired through the fire department could offset costs, Bowen said.

"Overall, asking for more money is not in the picture," he said.

Thiede asked the officials present whether they perceived a downside to drone use.

Exsted said the main issue was its newness, and the possibility for changes to allowed uses as time went on.

"I'm under the impression that we can't even record with this," Exsted said. "But that's not the purpose, to record."

Bestul reiterated policies guiding drone use were like any other requirements of law enforcement.

"It's like any other policy or procedure, we have to follow them and we follow them every day."

Applications for Innovation Funding require resolutions of support from the corresponding governments, and Bowen said he intended to bring one for the county board to consider at its regular meeting April 25.