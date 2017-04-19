Dayton appoints Appeals judge for 8th District

Judge Florey will be replacing the Honorable Lawrence B. Stauber, who is retiring at the end of May, a news release said.

"Judge Florey will bring his extensive experience, from 18 years as a District Court Judge, to the Minnesota Court of Appeals," Dayton said in the news release. "He is a widely-respected jurist throughout Minnesota."

Florey is a District Court Judge in the 6th Judicial District, where he has served as chief judge from 2006-2012 and assistant chief judge from 2004-2006. Prior to his appointment, he was an assistant St. Louis County attorney for 15 years and a staff attorney at Legal Aid Service of Northeastern Minnesota. Florey earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota-Duluth and his law degree from Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

Florey is the previous vice-chair and current member of the Minnesota Judicial Council, a member of the State E-Court Steering Committee, and a former member of the Special Redistricting Panel.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals handles most of the appeals from the final decisions of the trial courts, state agencies and local governments. It is composed of judges who represent each of Minnesota's eight congressional districts as well as eleven judges who serve in an at-large capacity.

More information on the Commission on Judicial Selection, as well as vacancies it is currently considering, can be found at " target="_blank">mn.gov/governor/appointments/judicial-appointments/.