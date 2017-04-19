Rep. Peterson to host opioid crisis forum

State legislators, Sen. Andrew Lang, R-Olivia, and Rep. Dave Baker, R-Willmar, will also be at the session.

“With partisanship at an all-time high, it’s more important now than ever to reach across the aisle,” said the DFL’er Peterson in a news release.

“In the spirit of bipartisanship, I am encouraging folks to visit with State Representative Baker, State Senator Lang, and myself to discuss the opioid crisis and healthcare concerns facing Minnesota.”