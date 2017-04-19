The case has possible gang connections from the past.

The Goodhue County Attorney's Office issued a criminal complaint Wednesday charging Charles Deonta Jones with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of third-degree murder and one count of second-degree manslaughter in the death of Dangelo Masterjohn.

Jones, who was being held just across the border in Pierce County, Wis., on Wednesday, is expected to appear in a Wisconsin court for possible extradition to Goodhue County to be arraigned on the charges. No court date was provided.

Red Wing police said Jones was arrested in Pierce County shortly after the shooting on an unrelated offense.

Jones was booked into Pierce County Jail at 3:18 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of knowingly fleeing an officer, according to jail records.

Officers responded to Red Wing's east end in the case after a report of an unconscious male on a sidewalk in the 400 block of Sanderson Street. The deceased man, later identified by police as Masterjohn, had been the victim of a gunshot wound.

Masterjohn was convicted of aiding a fellow gang member in an execution-style shooting of Naressa Turner as she sat in a car in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood. He served 30 days in jail for withholding information from police.

Turner's murder was in retaliation for her "reputed involvement in" the February 2012 killing of an East Side Boys gang member, police said.

A second-degree murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.