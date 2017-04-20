Trevor Walter, Baxter public works director, said there have already been a number of inquiries on the availability of the leaf drop-off location.

In other business, the council:

Rescheduled the Music in the Park event from the original date of July 5 to July 19. Because of the Fourth of July holiday, the city council meeting will be July 5. To have a date when the council could also attend Music in the Park the date was moved to a preset alternate date. This is the second year the city has hosted a musical event in the park. Scott Lykins and John Taylor Ward of the Lakes Area Music Festival will return this year and provide the musical entertainment on July 19 at Oscar Kristofferson Park.

Approved the transfer of Jack Pine Brewery's off-sale growler and on-sale brewer taproom licenses from its current location on College Drive to the new facility on Edgewood Drive near Book World. The transfer is set between May 1 to June 30. Owner Patrick Sundberg said the construction work is nearly completed and now the work will be to set up the machinery for the brewery at the new site and gaining the state inspection approval. With variables for the move and inspection, the last day to operate at College Drive may be April 30 with an opening at the new site expected in May.

Approved a conditional use permit to allow motor vehicle sales and repair at the Sound Connection on Edgewood Drive near Party World and Sears. Josh Doty, community development director, said the applicant wanted the space to outfit used vehicles with products sold at the business and then display those vehicles at the business.