Jinx Ferrari Tribute

Crow Wing County Administrator Tim Houle (left) and Rick Ferrari hang a plaque dedicated to John "Jinx" Ferrari, Crow Wing County Commissioner, who served from 1980 to 2007. Ferrari was serving as chairman of the board, representing District 5, at the time of his death. The special tribute was hung in the "Jinx" Ferrari Meeting Room at the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse in Brainerd 10 years to the day he died. Friends and family reminisced about Ferrari's style of governing and his ability to solve problems without hurting people. Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch