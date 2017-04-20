Miss Brainerd/Baxter United States now accepting contestants

The Miss Brainerd/Baxter United States Pageant is the only local pageant in the area and requires that all contestants live, work or go to school within School District 181.

The pageant awards more than $4,500 in scholarships each year.

There will be an informational meeting 1 p.m. Sunday at the Brainerd High School South Campus cafeteria. The pageant is open to single females between the ages of 13 to 30-plus with a division for married ladies, age 21 and over.

Deadline to sign up for the 2017 pageant is May 14.

If interested in competing, but unable to attend the meeting, contact Vicki Randall at missminnesotaus@hotmail.com or call 218-851-4808.