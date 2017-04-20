Ojibwe instructor coming to CLC

Treuer will teach a four-credit elementary Ojibwe class from 10-10:50 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The course will focus on speaking and writing Ojibwe using the double vowel system.

Treuer is the editor of the Oshkaabewis Native Journal, and has won more than 40 leadership awards and fellowships including: American Philosophical Society, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Science Foundation, Bush Foundation and John Simon Guggenheim Foundation.

"We are both honored and excited to have Dr. Treuer teaching this course for us," said Mary Sam, CLC's dean of students, equity & inclusion.

Visit www.clcmn.edu/registration to register for this class.