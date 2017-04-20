The clothing retailer announced that 400 stores nationwide will be closed, The six in Minnesota are at the Eden Prairie Center, Riverdale Village in Coon Rapids, Elk Park Center in Elk River, Viking Plaza Mall in Alexandria, River Hills Mall in Mankato and Medford Outlet Center, according to Rue21's website.

That leaves 12 Rue21s remaining in Minnesota.

In North Dakota, the company is closing all of its operations, including two stores in Bismarck, one in Grand Forks and the other in West Fargo.

"It's true — we are closing some stores. It was a difficult but necessary decision. We still have hundreds of locations across the country, and our website rue21.com, open for business," the store's Facebook post said.

Rue21 has joined a long list of retailers which have announced either store closings or bankruptcy in the past months, including Payless Shoesource, J.C. Penney Co., Gander Mountain, Wet Seal and the Limited.