The Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced human trafficking charges against 43-year-old Michelle Omoruyi of Regina, Saskatchewan, on Wednesday. The charges came after a four-month investigation by the Integrated Border Enforcement Team, a joint U.S.-Canadian operation, according to a press release by the RCMP.

Her husband, Victor Omoruyi, 40, was detained in Grand Forks. He was booked on Tuesday, jail records show.

He is still being detained but has yet to be charged in federal court, according to records.

Victor Omoruyi, born in Nigeria, is listed in the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detainee database.

Nine foreign nationals were detained crossing into Canada between the North Portal and Northgate ports of entry on the western North Dakota/Canadian border on April 14, the RCMP said.

In the U.S., Border Patrol agents arrested multiple people related to the investigation, Canadian officials said.

On April 15, Canadian officials executed a search warrant at a Regina home and seized a large amount of cash and other evidence.

Michelle Omoruyi then was charged with one count of human smuggling and one count of conspiracy to commit human smuggling. She will appear in Canadian court May 15.

"While these charges are laid as part of a dedicated project, a strategy was implemented in February to enhance patrols along the Canada/U.S. border," the RCMP said in a news release.