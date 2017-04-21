CLC instructor recognized for excellence

The Board of Trustees Awards for Excellence are system-level honors given annually to recognize professional achievement and to encourage the ongoing pursuit of excellence.

"Kari is a member of an elite class of faculty—those who take personally the work of student success to provide both an extraordinary education and an equally extraordinary environment to connect students with rigorous content," said Hara Charlier, president of CLC, in a news release. "She is one of the most dedicated and engaged instructors with whom I have had the privilege of working."

Campus award committees recommended nominees to their campus president, who then forwarded a single nominee for each award to an award review committee consisting of faculty, staff, and campus leadership from across the Minnesota state system. Based on the committee's review, the board of trustees selected the final honorees. Frisch is one of four instructors throughout the Minnesota state system to receive this honor.

Evaluation criteria include: teaching strategies and materials; content expertise and professional growth; assessment of student learning and performance; and service to students, the profession, the institution, and the Minnesota state system. This is the 11th year this award has been presented.

Central Lakes College has a history of Board of Trustees Award for Excellence in Teaching award winners. Frisch joins recipients Adam Marcotte, who was last year's award recipient, Darci Goeden and Betsy Picciano.