Annual meeting of the Old Wadena Society
The 2017 annual meeting of Old Wadena Society will take place Sunday at Maasconi's Restaurant (formerly the Bullseye) in Verndale.
A special buffet dinner will be available at noon followed by the program and annual meeting at 1 p.m. Program speaker will be Richard "Dick" Oehlenschlager, an assistant curator at the Science Museum of Minnesota in St. Paul. A native of Wadena County, he will be speaking on the Flora and Fauna of Wadena County. Oehlenschlager has attended the Old Wadena Rendezvous for many years, bringing with him numerous examples of the animal and plant specimens he has collected in the county.
Election of Old Wadena Society board members will follow the program.
Memberships in the society will be available at the meeting. New members are welcome and positions on the board of directors are open.
The public is welcome to attend, both the program and annual meeting.