The events will be hosted at the Sprout Growers and Makers Marketplace, 609 13th Ave. NE, Door 8, Little Falls. Throughout the next three years, Sprout will host 14 leadership and business classes and trainings funded by an ArtPlace America creative placemaking grant awarded to Region Five Development Commission.

The 2017 schedule includes:

• Grant writing and evaluation workshop for artists, growers, and makers with Linda Holliday of Impact Minnesota and Stacey Stockdill of EnSearch, 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 9. Visit https://tinyurl.com/kwruful to register.

• "The art of the entrepreneur: Business basics for growers, makers and artists"—Business planning with Julie Anderholm, 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 11. Visit https://tinyurl.com/mmkj4ow to register.

• Marketing 101 for artists and makers presented by Springboard for the Arts, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 23.

• Career planning for artists and makers, presented by Springboard for the Arts, 1:30-4 p.m. Sept. 23.

• Marketing 101 for growers, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 9.

The workshops are co-created with artists, growers and local experts. Sprout is requesting input via a short online survey, available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Sprouteducation, on the type of education needed for artists, growers and makers to build their businesses. Community participation is encouraged throughout the planning process to ensure workshops cater to specific needs in central Minnesota, a news release stated.

Visit www.SproutMN.com or the Sprout Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sproutgrowersandmakersmarketplace for schedule updates and additions.