The agenda includes:

8 a.m. - Coffee, doughnuts and networking.

8:45 a.m. - Tom Watson, president, Whitefish Area Property Owners Association, opens meeting and introduces speakers and identifies objectives; report on county 2017 AIS plan.

9 a.m. - Jeff Forester, executive director Minnesota Lakes & Rivers, (invited) DNR AIS advisory committee/legislative developments.

9:30 a.m. - Phil Hunsicker, DNR (invited) - AIS Detectors/Trackers program explanation.

9:50 a.m. - Art Weaver, Pelican Lake - Why participate in the AIS Detectors/Trackers program?

10:15 a.m. - Rima Smith-Keprios, Environmental Services Department, AIS coordinator for Cass County (invited) - AIS developments, Cass County.

10:45 a.m. - Small groups planning session: Develop action items for inspections, decontamination, education and publicity.

11:15 a.m. - Small groups reporting/develop joint statement.

There will be another AIS meeting on May 13 at the same location to focus on mandatory decontamination efforts by Kandiyohi County and what various townships are doing on AIS.