Sprout video booth to capture rural narratives

Story exchange will be used as an evaluation tool to show the transformation of the marketplace and community support over time, a news release stated. The Video Barn is a miniature replica of the barn at the Farm on St. Mathias in Brainerd, which is owned by Sprout's founding director, Arlene Jones.

Shaping the rural narrative through video, The Video Barn can be found at each event occurring at the Sprout Growers and Makers Marketplace. The Video Barn was designed and constructed by local artist, Matt Taylor, using reclaimed barn wood. It is the first of many interactive art installations to be at the Sprout facility.

The invitation is open to all to sit and share a story of a special meal made by a family member. Participants are encouraged to use their first or preferred language to further illustrate the diversity of the region, the release stated.

The activities are funded through a grant awarded to the Region Five Development Commission by ArtPlace America's National Creative Placemaking Fund.

"The ArtPlace funds will offer the Sprout Growers and Makers Marketplace and our partners the support needed to expand economic development opportunities, platforms that encourage social cohesion, and learning for local growers, artists, makers, producers, chefs and the public," stated Jones in the release. "Through a collection of culturally specific activities, we will establish Sprout as a destination where food, art and culture meet."

Visit www.SproutMN.com and follow the Sprout Growers & Makers Marketplace on Facebook for more information.