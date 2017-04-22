They owe the survival of their small organic dairy farm to his generosity.

"We couldn't have done it without him,'' Rich Radtke said.

Rothers' help came after fire destroyed the barn and thousands of dollars worth of equipment in it on the Radtke farm east of Kerkhoven in March 2014. They discovered to their surprise that the loss was not insured.

The Radtkes had just started the dairy a few years earlier when they were in their 40s. They rented the farmland. With the loss of the barn, they faced the prospect of having their financing for the dairy yanked, and their dreams crushed.

Carol Radtke started a GoFundMe page and began selling T-shirts to save their Prairie's Edge organic farm. "We were desperate,'' Rich Radtke said .

In the midst of all this, Rothers spotted the couple in the cafe and Rich Radtke said he told them: "I have to talk to you guys. I can help you guys out.''

Soon, a local contractor was at work constructing what is now the farm's 32-foot by 48-foot milking parlor.

"We never saw a bill,'' Rich Radtke said. The local contractor sent every bill to Rothers, who insisted on it.

Radtke said he is not friends with Rothers, and maybe sees him once a year. He's heard other stories about how he's helped people, from sending money to a family dealing with cancer to donating labor to repair the swimming pool in Kerkhoven.

The GoFundMe campaign and T-shirt sales raised $11,000 to help the Radtkes, but Rich Radtke said there is no doubt the contributions from Rothers far exceed that. "Jim has never asked for anything in return,'' Radtke said.