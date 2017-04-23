Edgewood plans 70-unit senior living facility in Grand Forks

The 56,000-square-foot facility will include about 70 units, to be split roughly equally between assisted living and memory care, CEO Phil Gisi said.

Work on the facility could begin late this year, but more likely will begin in 2018, he said.

"We still have planning to do to come up with the right mix of product," he said, referring to the number of beds for each type of care.

Architectural plans for the building are not yet completed, he said.

The Edgewood Management Group, which has about 2,600 employees, owns and operates 55 senior living facilities in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Montana, Idaho, the Dakotas, Wyoming and Nebraska, Gisi said.

More than 2,500 residents live in these facilities, according to the company's website.

The company usually acquires a couple of properties a year, "but mostly we build facilities," Gisi said. "Each year, we build about two facilities from the ground up."

The two most current, a 70-unit assisted living and memory care facility in Helena, Mont., and a 54-bed, assisted living facility in Mitchell, S.D., are set to open this fall, he said.

The company also will embark on a six-month project to remodel a 36-bed, assisted living facility it already owns in Mitchell and convert it to memory care.

A facility similar to Helena's will be started in Lincoln, Neb., next year, he said.

To help determine where and when to launch a building project, as well as what type of services are needed, the company analyzes demographic information.

"We update feasibility studies in the communities (where we build facilities)," said Gisi, who started the company in Minot in 1993.

"The demographic study tells us the age groups in the community and what specific services are needed," he said. "This helps us determine how many assisted living beds and memory care beds are needed."

Memory care is emerging as the "more prevalent" need in caring for the elderly, he said, and has prompted his company "to design for flexibility for the future, for example, to expand memory care services."

"At the facility we built in Brainerd (Minn.) in '04 or '05, we've expanded memory care twice," he said. "It's kind of a dynamic industry."

Gisi sees an increasing need for the care and housing for people with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

"Unfortunately, so many people have that trouble, especially in that 80- to 85-year age group," he said. "The demand will continue to grow."

And, as more people want to reside longer in their own homes, Gisi also sees more opportunity for Edgewood to respond to the needs of the elderly beyond what is provided in residential facilities.

"We recognize that we also can provide more services in the area of home health," he said.

Groundbreaking set for 4000 Valley Square

A groundbreaking ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, will mark the start of a building addition and renovation project at 4000 Valley Square in Grand Forks.

The public is welcome to attend the ceremony at the corner of 24th Avenue South and 42nd Street.

The building project will add 20 private rooms to Woodside Village, one of the facilities at 4000 Valley Square, for people who need skilled nursing care, said Mindy Marcus, executive director of housing for Valley Memorial Homes.

Local demand for this type of care has increased, she said. "People who need these services have had to leave Grand Forks and go to Grafton, Larimore and even Fargo. If their family is here, that makes it more difficult" for them to visit.

The addition also will house new social and dining areas, she said.

At Wheatland Terrace, a new entrance, activity area and outdoor courtyard are planned. With the new activity area in Wheatland Terrace, space will be freed up in the current activity area in Town Square for a children's day care or a preschool classroom, Marcus said.

A second elevator also will be added to the Country Estates building.

All ofthe facilities are part of Valley Memorial Homes, a Christian nonprofit organization that has provided long- and short-term care services in the area for 93 years.