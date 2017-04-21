Superior, Wis., city councilor arrested

Graham Garfield, 26, who represents Superior's 6th District, appeared Friday, April 21, in Douglas County Circuit Court via video from the Douglas County Jail. He did not have an attorney representing him.

He faces one count each of:

• First-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

• Possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

• Pointing a firearm at another.

• Disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.

All of the charges are tied to domestic abuse, according to the criminal complaint; the first is a felony while the others are misdemeanors.

Douglas County District Attorney Mark Fruehauf requested cash bail of up to $1,000 for Garfield, who has no prior criminal record. Court Commissioner Rebecca Lovejoy set cash bail at $5,000 based on the seriousness of the charges.

"The nature of the charges are somebody under the influence pointing a gun that may have been loaded at another person in close proximity," Lovejoy said.

She also ordered Garfield to have no contact with the reported victim — identified in court documents as Garfield's fiancee — and not to possess or use dangerous weapons or alcohol.

Garfield listed an alternate address in Mason, Wis., his parents' address, based on the no-contact order. He was released from jail on Friday afternoon, according to the online jail roster.

Fruehauf said that, like many people in the community, he was very surprised and shocked by the allegations.

"This case will be paid very close attention to. It is assigned to me in the office so I will treat it like I do any other case but obviously it's going to get major attention," Fruehauf said.

"I was alarmed to learn about the very shocking allegations against Mr. Graham Garfield," Superior Mayor Jim Paine said in a news release. "My office will be monitoring the situation very closely and I will work with the City Council leadership to ensure that this situation does not impede the good work we have begun."

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to a Banks Avenue residence at about 7:27 p.m. Thursday after a domestic dispute call was received from a third party, said Assistant Chief Matt Markon of the Superior Police Department. During the investigation, officers learned Garfield was the suspect, and had left the residence prior to their arrival.

Garfield was located at Pattison Park and taken into custody by members of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at about 9 p.m. A breath test taken at the time of his arrest showed an alcohol level of 0.164 percent, according to the complaint.

Garfield and the victim had been arguing and he had been drinking a lot prior to the incident, the complaint states. He is accused of pointing a .22 revolver at the victim. Officers found a pistol at the residence, loaded with eight bullets, according to the complaint.

Garfield on Friday waived his time limits for a preliminary hearing, and one was set for May 3.

Earlier this month, Garfield retained his seat as Superior's 6th District councilor by one vote. A recount confirmed that Garfield garnered 142 votes to challenger Tylor Elm's 141 votes.

Garfield is a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service and sought re-election on a platform of safe, affordable housing, living wage jobs and fiscal restraint.

Duluth News Tribune reporter Brady Slater contributed to this report.