Funding plan for state troops raises concern

The Senate budget reduces and shifts funding for the Minnesota National Guard in ways that administration officials say could hamper the military's ability to post armed guards at its army facilities, cut enlistment bonuses and tuition for guard members or force eventual closure of some outstate armories.

In good economic times and bad, leaders of both parties have generally kept funding for Minnesota's Department of Military Affairs as untouched as they could. But not this year.

The proposal has DFL Gov. Mark Dayton irate.

"It's ridiculous and wrong that, despite a healthy state budget surplus, Republican legislators want to cut funds for services to our veterans and for the Minnesota National Guard," the governor said in a statement to the Pioneer Press.

But the senators who compiled the plan say they want to honor the troops as they serve the state and nation as well as after they have left the service. And, they say, the military needs to cut back and find efficiencies much like those they are asking of other state agencies.

"People who signed their names on a line to go and fight for this county — to give their lives for our freedoms for the freedoms of this world — we would love to give them as much money as we can. But we only have a checkbook that has so much in it," said Sen. Bruce Anderson, R-Buffalo. Anderson is retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserve and the Minnesota Air National Guard, and chairs the Senate's Veterans and Military Affairs Finance and Policy committee.

The military budget proposal, which has been wrapped into a larger funding measure, had bipartisan support as it moved through the Senate.

Earlier this year, Dayton proposed increasing Guard's budget by about $12 million over the next two years to fund tuition and other bonus programs. He also proposed shifting money from one fund to another within the department to cover increased use of a tuition program and a slight increase in overall funding to fund current services.

"Minnesota's veterans and National Guard women and men have risked their lives for our freedoms. We owe them our strong support," Dayton said. Dayton wants to allocate about $50 million to the Department of Military Affairs over the next two years.

Neither the House nor Senate budgets fund the $12 million increase the National Guard requested. Additionally, the Senate plan cuts $6 million from the military agency's fund to maintain its aging buildings and vehicle fleet to transfer funds to the military's tuition reimbursement programs.

Don Kerr, executive director of the Department of Military Affairs, said last year the state increased funding to the Guard to allow arming sentries at army facilities, in the wake of a deadly shooting at military recruiting center and a Navy Operational Support Center in Tennessee. The Senate proposal would curtail that funding.

"We don't just pass out guns and ammunition, they have an extensive training period they have to go through," Kerr said.

Dayton, Kerr and Minnesota Adjutant General Richard Nash all urged lawmakers to fund the military needs.

"I strongly urge you to reconsider the current path, and fund the Department of Military Affairs at the level and in the fashion recommended by the Governor," Nash wrote to Anderson, the senator who handles military funding issues, this month.

Anderson said if lawmakers and the governor decide there is more money available to spend on the Department of Military Affairs, he is in favor of providing those resources.

In the meantime, he said last month, "We have to put on our big boy pants and say, you know what, we can live within our means and we can survive."