County maintenance crews will also continue crack-sealing operations on County Highway 30 from County Highway 32 to Highway 6 in Rabbit Lake and Wolford townships. Crews will also begin crack sealing county highway 9 and 44 in Long Lake and Daggett townships.

County work crews will be working on one travel lane and shoulder simultaneously, creating the need to close one lane of traffic. Signing and flaggers will control the traffic flow through the work area.

Spring roadway sweeping will continue throughout the week on county roads in the Crosslake, Breezy Point and Pequot Lakes area. Drivers are advised to watch for slow-moving sweeping equipment. Expect dusty conditions and the possibility of limited visibility around the sweepers.

All maintenance work is weather sensitive and is subject to delay or change.