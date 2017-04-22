Rollover crash injures 3

According to the sheriff's office, 24-year-old Mark Gillitzer of St Cloud was traveling east on Nature Road when his Nissan car left the road and hit a driveway approach. The vehicle went airborne and rolled, coming to a final rest against some trees.

Gillitzer, along with two passengers—30-year-old James Maldonardo of Bowlus, and 28-year-old Amanda Rockenbach of Sauk Rapids—were transported to the St. Cloud Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office was also assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol and Morrill-Lakin-Mount Morris-Buckman First Response Team.