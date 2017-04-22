CWC Sheriff's Office launches Facebook page

The sheriff's office launched its official Facebook page April 6. The sheriff's office was under the umbrella of the Crow Wing County's Facebook page, but decided after much research to have its own page.

Capt. Scott Goddard of the sheriff's office, who is administering the page, said the sheriff's office found a model they like for their Facebook page.

"We don't want to overpost on Facebook," Goddard said. "What we have found is that some agencies did overpost and ended up realizing it was too much information on social media. We will be selective on what we post ... We don't want it to be overwhelming for people."

Facebook posts will include informing the public on upcoming events. This month it posted information on the Skywarn weather spotter class times. Other events expected for Facebook include the sheriff's office sales on vehicles and property.

Information on public safety, emergency management and a selected amount of the press releases the sheriff's office shares with local media, such as crashes in the county and some crime items will also be posted.

"This will be another avenue for us to communicate with the public directly," Goddard said. "We did due diligence in our research and have seen there is a benefit to having our own Facebook page."

Goddard said information on the sheriff's office special teams will be shared. Special teams include the boat and water division, the tactical team and bomb squad.

Each week, the sheriff's office will feature a "Wednesday's Warrant" post. Each Wednesday of the week there will be a post on one person who has an active warrant from Crow Wing County. This past Wednesday's post was the sheriff's office looking for Douglas James Revermann, 33, who violated his probation on a third-degree burglary charge.

Goddard said they hope these weekly posts will help decrease the amount of warrants in the county. Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of the people with active warrants is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 218-829-4749.

To follow the sheriff's page go to https://www.facebook.com/CrowWingCountySheriff/ and click like. As of Wednesday the sheriff's office had 1,893 likes.

Several law enforcement agencies in the Brainerd lakes area have Facebook pages, including the police departments of Brainerd, Baxter, Crosby, Crosslake, Deerwood, Emily, Nisswa, Pequot Lakes and Breezy Point; and surrounding county sheriff offices including Morrison, Cass, Wadena and Todd.