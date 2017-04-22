Flood warning issued for Mississippi River at Aitkin

The flood warning is from Saturday, April 22, to Wednesday night. At 9:30 a.m. Friday the river stage at Aitkin was 12.1 feet. Flood stage is 13 feet. The National Weather Service forecast indicates the river will rise above flood stage by Saturday night and continue to rise to near 13.3 feet by Sunday night. The river will fall below flood stage by Wednesday morning.

At 13 feet, the boat ramp at Aitkin City Park floods. A few driveways become covered with water in the Cedarbrook area. Minor flooding of farmland occurs in the Cedarbrook community, the weather service reported.

The river also rose steadily in Brainerd, rising from about 8.5 feet to 10.2 feet from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Friday. The record flood stage in Brainerd is 17.6 feet.

At Fort Ripley, the river is expected to reach 9.3 feet Monday, just below minor flood stage. Minor flood stage begins at 10 feet at Fort Ripley. The river is expected to begin to slowly recede starting Wednesday night.

After recent rainy days with freezing fog and highs in the 40s, Friday was sunny and into the 60s. The Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport recorded .29 inches of rain since Wednesday. The forecast calls for a sunny and warm Saturday, April 22. Rain returns to the forecast Sunday and Monday with highs in the 50s and a mix of sun and clouds for the week ahead.