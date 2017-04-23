Gildea's presentation will focus on the work of Minnesota's justice system, the important role the courts play in preserving the rights and freedoms of citizens, and the critical need for an independent and impartial judiciary. Following her presentation, Gildea will hold a question-and-answer session with forum attendees.

The event is free and open to the public, though seating is limited.

The forum—"An Evening with the Chief Justice"—is sponsored by the Gordon Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government. The Rosenmeier Center is a non-partisan organization that strives to educate and encourage participation of citizens in effective government and the political process.

"Gordon Rosenmeier and Chief Justice Lorie Gildea are treasures to our state," said Jean Gustafson, board member of the Gordon Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government in a news release. "We are extremely fortunate to have the chief justice speak at our forum."

Gildea said she is looking forward to the opportunity to visit Brainerd and take part in the public event.

"Educating and engaging the public about the court system is central to the mission of the judges and staff who serve in Minnesota's Judicial Branch," Gildea said. "Ultimately, the justice system belongs to the people we serve, and it's crucial that we work to build the public's trust and understanding of the judiciary. I'm looking forward to my visit to Brainerd, and to talking to people about Minnesota's courts, which have a well-deserved reputation for being among the most accessible, well-managed, and fairest in the country."

The Chalberg Theater is located on the Central Lakes College campus at 501 West College Drive in Brainerd.

The Minnesota Judicial Branch is made up of 10 judicial districts with 291 district court judgeships, 19 Court of Appeals judges, and seven Supreme Court justices. The Judicial Branch is governed by the Judicial Council, which is chaired by Gildea, chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court. The Minnesota Judicial Branch is mandated by the Minnesota Constitution to resolve disputes promptly and without delay. In 2016, there were nearly 1.3 million cases filed in district courts in Minnesota. Visit www.mncourts.gov for more information.