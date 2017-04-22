David Spizzo, assistant general manager of Breezy Point Resort, and Ben Thuringer, managing director of Madden's On Gull Lake, will lobby the Minnesota congressional delegation to try to fix a legislative foul-up.

This comes as President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday tightening the H1-B visa program, under the rationale that getting visa workers threatens American jobs.

Spizzo said the H1-B visa users that Trump talked about are typically brought in by tech companies as highly skilled workers, and they often go on to become naturalized U.S. residents who live here permanently. By contrast, the H2-B visa users the resorts bring in are seasonal workers who go back to their home country when their work time is over. They could be agricultural workers who come for growing season, or—in the case of the Brainerd resorts—they could be hospitality workers who come for the tourist season. Companies have to demonstrate to the government there's a shortage of local American workers in that field, Spizzo said.

"There's not enough Americans at this point to fill the jobs that we need to open up some of our revenue centers," Spizzo said.

The resorts work with third-party staffing companies to organize the workers being selected and coming over to America. But it's not a sure thing that circumstances will allow the workers to get to Minnesota in time for the tourist season.

"We hold our breath and hope and pray every single year that we get them on time," Thuringer said.

When the visa workers are delayed, that forces the regular resort staff to work up to 90-100 hour weeks just to get things done, he said.

There's also a cap on the amount of people that can come in on H2-B visas per year—66,000 people for the entire United States of America (318.9 million people). And therein lies the hitch that Thuringer and Spizzo want to fix.

The exemption conundrum

Amid the inaction on Capitol Hill last year, Thuringer said, Congress failed to reauthorize a part of the law governing visas called the H2-B Returning Worker Exemption. It expired last fall, meaning the H2-B workers who come to the Brainerd lakes area annually are now threatened by the overall H2-B cap of 66,000 people. Since they now have to reapply annually, they may or may not get a spot in the very limited quota of people who can legally come in and do seasonal work.

Thuringer said he's going down with Spizzo and a group of Michigan workers next week to meet with U.S. senators and members of Congress ahead of an April 28 vote to reauthorize the exemption.

If the vote is successful, Thuringer said, he'll be able to bring back workers who have been coming to Madden's for 20 years. He said the resort usually has about 520 employees employees total, and they were 100 short last year. However, this year the figure will be closer to 130 employees short because there's no exemption, he said.

Visa and US workers get equal pay, resorters say

The resorts also employ J-1 visa holders, college students who are classified as paid interns. Their visa includes several months of work time, then a final month of travel time in America.

Madden's gets its workers from Jamaica and Romania. Ruttger's, mostly Poland, with a dab of Slovakia. Breezy Point also has workers from Poland, as well as the Czech Republic, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

Spizzo of Breezy Point and Thuringer of Madden's both had ideal numbers within the range of 50-60 visa employees. Paula Soderberg, human resources director of Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge, said their 16 student workers this year had job interviews by Skype, but if there were 30 or more a resort representative would actually fly abroad to interview the visa workers in person.

Do the HB-2 or J-1s get paid less than Americans would get for the same job?

"Absolutely not," Spizzo said. "In fact, it's more expensive, because we have to house them, we have to provide transportation for them to get groceries and to have fun while they're here."

Spizzo and other Brainerd resorters said the H2-B and J-1 visa programs they use have requirements that the workers are paid the same or more than Americans.

"We would hire an American any day of the week over our international staff because we have to pay companies to recruit these staff, we have to apply for the visas," he said. "So having international labor is very costly, and it's incredibly time consuming. If we could hire American staff 100 percent, then that's the route we would go."

The H2-Bs can also stay in the country longer than J-1s.

This year is the first time Breezy Point is getting H2-B workers, and it's the first time for international workers in a decade for Ruttger's. Soderberg said it's because the worker shortage has gotten so bad this year.

"Because we are a seasonal resort and we can't offer a lot of 12-month employment, our staffing can be limited," she said. "And yet during these months that we're open, we do have a need for a lot of staff, and there's not enough people in the area that want to work in seasonal positions."

American college students who might otherwise form a labor pool aren't available until May at the earliest, and resorts need workers before that, Spizzo said.

If the visa workers were to stop coming, the resorts might stop operating.

"Without the H2-B visa program or the J-1 program, I don't view resorting as being viable," Thuringer said. "So, you're looking at the largest employers in the Brainerd lakes area going, 'Hey, this just doesn't work.'"