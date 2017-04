1 / 2

Following the tree line at Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Friday, a Fire Boss air tanker drops its 500 gallons of water during a proficiency exercise involving aircraft from Grand Rapids, Bemidji and Brainerd. The two tankers, stationed at the Darwin Anderson Memorial Department of Natural Resources Tanker base, scooped the water from Lake Edward and returned to the airport to drop their loads. Steve Kohls/Brainerd Dispatch - Video

