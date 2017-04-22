Habitat ReStore celebrates Earth Day

The Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore and Salem WEST are partnering again this week by offering a one-stop donation drop 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Habitat ReStore, 1110 Wright St., across the street from the National Guard Armory in Brainerd.

The ReStore accepts a variety of donated items, including new and used furniture, appliances and building materials (cabinets, flooring, light fixtures, paint, hardware, electrical, plumbing, windows, etc.). Salem WEST accepts dishes, linens and household items. There is no cost to drop off items, and donations are tax-deductible.

"The one-stop donation drop is a great event for those who are spring cleaning or remodeling their home or cabin and want to get rid of unwanted items that might have some life left in them," ReStore Director Mary Zimmermann said in a news release. "Rather than hauling them to the landfill, we're hoping they'll bring them to the donation drop where those items can be reused or repurposed. That reduces landfill use and helps us build new homes for families in need. Salem WEST shares a similar mission, so a partnership between the two organizations makes a lot of sense."

Donated items should be dropped off at the ReStore's loading dock that faces Wright Street—look for the Salem WEST truck and signs. Visit the ReStore's website at www.lakesareahabitat.org/restore for a complete list of items that will be accepted.

Celebrating its 13th year in business, the ReStore sells new and used items to raise money for Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity. Habitat uses the money to build affordable houses for families in need in Crow Wing, Cass and Hubbard counties. The ReStore is open Wednesday through Saturday.

Salem WEST, an outreach ministry of Salem Lutheran Church of Deerwood, has been serving the needs of the community since 1993 by providing clothes, household items and furniture for free to individuals and families struggling with the effects of poverty. Salem WEST works in partnership with Habitat for Humanity, Bridges of Hope and other social service agencies and caseworkers. All services are free and are only possible through the generous donations from the community.