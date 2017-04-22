Students recognized at NJPA banquet

The event celebrated area students as Rising Stars. Each was selected by his or her respective school staff, with the criteria they are "unsung heroes" of their district—the behind-the-scenes students with little, if any, recognition.

Each student received at least $375 in scholarship money from event sponsors, plus had a chance to win door prizes. Breanna Voss of Brainerd, Jacob Sicora of Crosby-Ironton and Megan Ament of Pequot Lakes received $1,000 scholarships from Central Lakes College, while Missy Moore of Freshwater received a $500 scholarship from Minnesota State Community and Technical College.

Winners included:

• Corrine Sanbeck, Aitkin—nominated by Meredith Sander, school counselor: "Corri is a quiet leader, a student who works hard and does well in school."

• Megan Host, Aitkin—nominated by Sander: "Megan is a dedicated, caring student who is always striving to do her best."

• Breanna Voss, Brainerd—nominated by Jeff Howard, school counselor: "While most students need concern themselves only with extracurricular activities, grades, and friends; Breanna had to juggle work, taking care of family members, and paying for everything she needed."

• Veronica Wynn, Brainerd—nominated by Twila Ehrich-Belton, work experience teacher/coordinator: "'Ronnie,' as she is called, is thoughtful and kind; as well as spirited and well-spoken. Every class is richer because of her presence."

• Jacob Sicora, Crosby-Ironton—nominated by Paul Lendobeja, industrial arts teacher: "Jacob took many industrial arts classes in 10th and 11th grades. He has also taken on TIG welding, which is quite challenging for most students. This quarter, he is mentoring other students in TIG welding."

• Michaela Reidell, Crosby-Ironton—nominated by Susan Tesdahl, social studies teacher: "Michaela is a student who never settles for mediocrity. She always comes to class prepared. She has demonstrated to me, as her teacher, the will and drive to go above and beyond what is necessary to do well in my classroom."

• Ebbany Thompson, Little Falls—nominated by Christine Grams and Katie Riitters, internship coordinators: "Ebbany participated in an internship program this fall where she explored her interest in special education. Her desire to work with children may spring from having foster siblings, but it is her own initiative that has taken it to the next level."

• Jade Cram, Little Falls—nominated by Becky Abbott, social worker: "Jade has had to become an independent young lady early in her life due to family struggles. She has worked to overcome many obstacles and strives to do her very best in school."

• Ben Nelson, Pequot Lakes—nominated by Chip Rankin, principal: "Ben has been extremely active while at Pequot Lakes Public Schools through his participation in activities and the arts."

• Megan Ament, Pequot Lakes—nominated by Rankin: "Megan has overcome enormous challenges while attending Pequot Lakes Public Schools. She lost her mother when she was 3 years old, and her father had a stroke and severe infection during Megan's junior year. She had to, and continues to have to, help out a lot while trying to attend school."

• Aaron Marshik, Pierz Healy—nominated by Amy Jindra, English teacher: "Aaron's internal drive to help others and assist with a wide variety of organizations is a force to be reckoned with. Aside from his involvement at school and keeping an almost pristine academic record, Aaron is able to find balance and manage a part-time job."

• Grace Osborne, Pierz Healy—nominated by Joel Pohland, band director: "When I hear her name, I think of someone who does all the little things right and goes above and beyond what is expected. As a student who transferred in during the middle of high school, Grace has overcome and transitioned into a successful leader."

• Chase Muller, Pillager—nominated by Militza Rivera: "He is a respectful young man who is driven to succeed even though the necessary financial resources have not always been in his favor. Chase has persevered in life despite the many curve balls that have been thrown his way."

• Lacie Hines, Pillager—nominated by Ann Hutchison and Karl Kaufmann, instructors: "Lacie is an inspiring leader to her peers both inside the classroom and on her teams. Lacie can always be counted on to do the right thing. She is never afraid to take the initiative."

• Jenna Trantina, Staples-Motley—nominated by Lisa Kajer and other staff, instructor: "Jenna has had additional responsibilities and challenges throughout her junior high and high school years, due to her mother's illness and death. She is an entirely different student than the one we first met in the ninth grade. She has matured into a responsible, caring young woman who sets goals and works hard to achieve them."

• Taeleigh Marlowe, Staples-Motley—nominated by Chris Trout, instructor at Connections High School: "Taeleigh shows her natural leadership ability as the student president of our Student Leadership Team with respect and friendliness towards staff and students alike."

