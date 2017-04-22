Event focuses on connected communities

The "Getting on Board with Non-motorized Transportation" discussion featured three presenters talking about different local efforts to promote non-motorized transportation in the area.

Todd Holman, member of the No Name Bicycle Group, said the informal group got together about five years ago with the vision of connecting Crow Wing County with mapped bike routes where people could ride and feel safe. These routes would run parallel to highway corridors, he said, in order to connect Baxter and Brainerd.

The group connected with the Paul Bunyan Cyclists and other cycling groups to find out where people ride, Holman said. The No Name Bicycle Group took this feedback and developed a database cataloguing the popular routes in the area.

"The intent was to try to create a map or route system that people could use," Holman said.

The popular routes crossed multiple road authorities, Holman said, including the cities of Baxter and Brainerd, Crow Wing County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Holman, who is also a Baxter City Council member and program director at The Nature Conservancy, said the cities of Baxter and Brainerd have helped the group turn its database into a readable map.

The group met with engineering staffs from both cities and Crow Wing County, Holman said, in order to show them which area roads were popular with bicyclists. The group asked the engineers if paved shoulders and safety features could be added to popular biking roads, when those roads were scheduled for repairs. Engineers responded to these suggestions, he said, because the group didn't suggest them when the road was already being repaired.

"They were quick to embrace it, if there was enough lead time," Holman said. "When the design is done, it's approved, the numbers are known, it's in the queue for funding, that's not the time to ask for a change."

The group was able to create a connected trail system in the city of Baxter, Holman said, which includes trails and paved shoulders which connect to the Paul Bunyan State Trail. People will use a trail system if they know it's safe, he said, and anecdotal evidence has shown an increase in people using the trail system.

The trail map connects with the Brainerd & Crow Wing Public Transit express bus route across Brainerd and Baxter, Holman said. Riders can store their bicycles on the racks on each bus, he said, so they can use transit and bicycling to get where they need to go.

Non-motorized transportation options in the area include the Paul Bunyan State Trail, the Cuyuna State Trail, mountain bike trails in the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area and the Northland Arboretum, Holman said. Cuyuna has turned into the premier mountain biking facility in the state, he said, and spurred the creation of local high school mountain bike teams.

Eleanor Burkett, chair of the Brainerd walkable bikeable committee, discussed the work the committee has done to develop a non-motorized transportation plan for the city of Brainerd. Promoting non-motorized transportation is a way for people of all ages in a community to live and grow, she said. She pointed the positive impacts of walkable and bikeable communities, which include health and economic benefits.

The committee's goal is to develop walkable and bikeable communities, Burkett said. To that end, the committee has identified improvements like adding sidewalks and trails to make it easier to walk and bike across Brainerd, she said. Visit www.ci.brainerd.mn.us/480/Walkable-Bikeable-City-Committee to view the non-motorized transportation plan.

"People walk and bike where it's convenient," Burkett said. "So where there is a lot of traffic, it makes sense to add more accessibility."

Jessica Waytashek, Crow Wing Energized, talked about the programs partnership has been promoting in order to help people make healthy choices. This involves lots of collaboration with community groups, she said, in order to make the healthy choice the easy choice.

Some Crow Wing Energized programs include installing bike racks in communities in Crow Wing County, helping schools acquire flexible seating options for classrooms, starting community gardens and installing waypoint signs in area cities. The waypoint signs in Brainerd tell walkers how far away certain landmarks are, in both distance and time it takes to walk to the landmark.

The event was hosted at the Crow Wing County Land Services Building in Brainerd.

The Brainerd Area Environmental Learning Network is offering its 14th year of professional development and timely information on environmental and sustainability issues for professionals and community members. The organization is a collaborative effort of Central Lakes College, Central Regional Sustainable Development Partnership, Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District, Initiative Foundation, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota Department of Transportation, Minnesota National Guard Environmental, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, The Nature Conservancy, and University of Minnesota Extension.