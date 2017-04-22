Public's help sought to locate missing man

Gary Harlan Davis, 75, was reported missing at 5:53 p.m. Friday by his wife. He was last seen about 5 p.m. Friday driving a pearl-colored 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche north on Highway 6 at County Road 11 north of Crosby. The Avalanche has personalized Minnesota license plates of "MDAVIS."

Davis is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, the sheriff's office reported. He does not have a cellphone or other means of communication with him.

Davis is described as a 5-foot 8-inches tall white man, who is 260 pounds with hazel eyes. He has gray hair with a receding hairline. He was wearing blue jeans when he was last seen.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or his vehicle is urged to call the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office at 218-829-4749.