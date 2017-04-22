"Is it possible to not have a culture?" a student asked.

"No," said Rademacher. "A fish is always surrounded by water. It's hard to step away from your culture."

"If I'm around all white people," said another student, "I don't feel my culture."

At this moment, Mr. Rad paused to direct his attention to another student who was goofing around by turning an empty backpack into a hat.

"Take that off your head," said Mr. Rad in the tone that teachers use to quietly silence a classroom.

"This could be an important conversation," Mr. Rad continued, "but it doesn't feel safe. Now's the time to settle it down."

The boy settled it down. The important conversation continued.

This was the kind of teachable moment that was not only educational for the seventh-graders in this language arts class, but also for Amal Younis, the student teacher in Mr. Rad's classroom at the FAIR School Crystal, a fine-arts magnet.

"One of the biggest things I've learned is that it's OK to include students' voices in the curriculum," said Younis. "Mr. Rad really values students' voices."

We can all take a seat in this teacher's classroom now, thanks to his book, "It Won't Be Easy: An Exceedingly Honest (and Slightly Unprofessional) Love Letter to Teaching," published by the University of Minnesota Press and available on April 25 ($17.95).

Early feedback has surprised Rademacher, 35, of Minneapolis (an excerpt of the memoir was recently published in the City Pages, the featured cover story).

"This book is really aimed at newer teachers, that's who I had in mind when I wrote it," Rademacher said, "but what's been really cool is how many really experienced teachers have reached out to me.

"Really, the fact that anyone would click and read anything at this point in the world amazes me," he said. "But the fact that people are reading the whole thing and taking the extra time to find my email and Twitter, and writing me something with full words and sentences? That's astounding!

"Especially because teachers are the busiest people I know. It means a lot that they'd take the time to reach out to me and let me know that their experience was reflected back at them through this book. Honesty is one of my goals, so that this book rings so honest and true is gratifying."

Mr. Rad's stories are not just for teachers, though; Rademacher's classroom wisdom is suitable for anyone who is trying to communicate effectively with children, especially adolescents. Quips to remember:

When a teenager is frustrating you, remember the advice that Rademacher was once given: "They're not done yet."

(As in: This person might be 6 feet tall, but this child is not the grown-up version of the mature human — they are still growing and evolving.)

Or: If you are battling a kid about something, anything, and it's not going well: "Ask yourself, 'Is this the hill I'm going to die on today?' " Rademacher advises.

And, when asked how teaching differs from parenting, Rademacher — the father of a 6-year-old girl — reflects for a moment before answering: "It's the same in that as soon as you lose your patience, you're done."

Of course, Rademacher's book is certainly suitable as a gift for the newly minted teacher this graduation season. They are why he wrote it.

"Through a series of student teachers, I found that I was often telling the same illustrative stories for people about to head into teaching," he says.

The book walks a novice through the school year with an introduction ("The Rules"), followed by five parts ("Summer," "Fall," "Winter," "Spring" and "Summer, Again." Sections within each chapter include "The Interview," "So You Think You're a Terrible Teacher," "The Goddamn Internet," "Liberal Racism, Racist Racism and the Middle Road" and "Let Me Tell You about These Kids."

The kids. They are why he stays.

"It's not like an overly happy time in our country, when you look around and see adults being terrible to each other and failing each other in various ways," Rademacher says. "But this next generation coming up, I truly believe they are the most empathetic and literate generation I've ever seen. The hope they give me — of the work they are going to do and world they are going to make — it's selfish in a way. I feel better, knowing that these kids are on their way."

What: "It Won't Be Easy: An Exceedingly Honest (and Slightly Unprofessional) Love Letter to Teaching"

Author: Tom Rademacher

Publisher: University of Minnesota Press

Publication date: April 25

Cost: $17.95

Description: "Tom Rademacher wishes someone had handed him this sort of book along with his teaching degree: a clear-eyed, frank, boots-on-the-ground account of what he was getting into. But first he had to write it. And as 2014's Minnesota Teacher of the Year, Rademacher knows what he's talking about. Less a how-to manual than a tribute to an impossible and impossibly rewarding profession, 'It Won't Be Easy' captures the experience of teaching in all its messy glory."

Early reaction: "Rademacher does not hold back ... his honest, inspiring, and often humorous book will appeal to teachers, future teachers, and those interested in education." — Booklist

