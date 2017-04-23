Missing Breezy Point man found safe
A Breezy Point man who was reported missing Friday night was found safe Saturday afternoon in Beltrami County.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office reported Gary Harlan Davis, 75, was reported missing at 5:53 p.m. Friday by his wife. He was last seen about 5 p.m. Friday driving a pearl-colored 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche north on Highway 6 at County Road 11 north of Crosby.
Saturday, the sheriff's office reported Davis and his truck had been found and he was being returned to his family in Breezy Point. He is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, the sheriff's office reported, and he did not have a cellphone or other means of communication with him.