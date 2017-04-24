Afternoon Tea for Hope set for May 7

This year's event will include event styling by Bloom Designs, a silent auction, raffles and games, tea served by local firefighters and more.

Bridges of Hope has set a goal to raise $20,000 this year, which will support the Side by Side program throughout 2017.

Visit www.bridgesofhopemn.org for tickets available online.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available to help support this event as well.

To learn more, contact Kassie Heisserer at 218-825-7682.