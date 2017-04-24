Touch-a-Truck coming to Crosby
An upcoming event at Cuyuna Range Elementary School will give kids a first-hand look at work vehicles from the area.
Touch-a-Truck is a free event providing kids of all ages with the opportunity to experience life-size vehicles and interact with community support leaders like police officers, firefighters, construction workers and many more.
The event is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 at Cuyuna Range Elementary School, 509 Sixth Ave. NE, Crosby. It is organized by the Little Rangers Preschool Parent Advisory Council.