    Touch-a-Truck coming to Crosby

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 3:40 a.m.

    An upcoming event at Cuyuna Range Elementary School will give kids a first-hand look at work vehicles from the area.

    Touch-a-Truck is a free event providing kids of all ages with the opportunity to experience life-size vehicles and interact with community support leaders like police officers, firefighters, construction workers and many more.

    The event is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 at Cuyuna Range Elementary School, 509 Sixth Ave. NE, Crosby. It is organized by the Little Rangers Preschool Parent Advisory Council.

