HART fundraising walk planned

The walk will be 5 miles on the Paul Bunyan Trail.

Free coffee and doughnuts will be served before the walk. Coney dogs, chips and hot fudge sundaes will be sold.

All dogs need to be current on vaccinations and need to play well with other dogs.

For everyone's safety, no flexi leads will be allowed and if the dog is in heat, do not bring it to the walk.

For a $5 fee, those interested can participate in a pet and people costume contest, a pet parade, the Hot Diggity Dog Dash and doggie musical chairs. Prizes will be awarded to dog and owner. Winners in all events.

Pick up a pledge sheet at HART and get pledge money or donate the day of the walk. To maintain the status of "All money raised is used for direct animal care," HART does not offer any prizes for different levels of pledge money.