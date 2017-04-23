Lending a helping hand

Without thinking much about it, Smith went to the woman and helped her up. Smith couldn't imagine coming that close to the finish line and not finishing, so she wanted to help her fellow runner cross the finish line.

"To run, what, 25.6 miles out of 26.2 miles, to be that close," Smith said. "Clearly, she pushed her body beyond the limits to get to where she was."

A member of the Boston Emergency Bike Team helped Smith carry the woman down the street, until Smith's shoulder started cramping. The EMT then hoisted the runner onto his back, with Smith helping support the limp runner's body against the EMT's back.

At this point, an Associated Press photographer captured an image of Smith and the EMT helping the runner across the finish line. Smith's eyes are closed with exhaustion, as her hands support her fellow runner. The image made its way into a post on the Runner's World website titled "6 Triumphant Moments of Runners Helping Runners at the Boston Marathon."

It wasn't Smith's intent to draw attention to herself for helping her fellow runner, she said. She had hoped the photo wouldn't end up on social media, she said, and hasn't welcomed the attention it's brought her.

"That's not why you do that kind of thing," Smith said. "I'll always remember the Boston Marathon for that, it was super emotional for me too, that I got to be able to help someone complete such a feat, too."

Smith had a time goal she was trying to meet, but running past the ailing runner wouldn't have helped her reach her goal, she said.

"Once you get to like mile 20, your time goal just kind of goes away," Smith said. "You just want to finish on your own two feet."

Conditions were warm on the day of the marathon, Smith said, and many runners were cramping. It made it difficult to stay hydrated, she said, because runners drink more water and not enough Gatorade, which has much-needed electrolytes water lacks.

This was Smith's third marathon. She completed the Chicago Marathon in 2015 and the JetBlue Long Beach Marathon in 2016. Before she ran the Boston Marathon, Smith told herself it was going to be her last marathon. But, unsatisfied with her time, she said she'll probably run another one now.

"I feel like I can't end my marathon career at that point," Smith said. "Everyone always says it's their last one and then it's kind of a question mark from there."

Smith was one of three 2010 Warrior Athletes of the Year and ran track in college at the University of Minnesota. A sprinter and hurdler, Smith always enjoyed running as a way to clear her head and have time to herself.

"As I've gotten older and now not sprinting anymore, I've kind of found joy in just going for runs," Smith said.

Smith, 24, recently moved to Minneapolis from Colorado. She works as a senior financial analyst for LifeSpa at Life Time Fitness. She noted fellow BHS graduate James McLean also completed the Boston Marathon April 17.