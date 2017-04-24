Vitality in later years

Fundamental to the practice is promoting individual, day-to- day psychosocial health and well-being. By emphasizing personal and environmental strengths, vital involvement practice teaches seniors and those who work with them to identify and then maximize strengths and assets. This focus on a wide array of strengths enables seniors to experience satisfaction and meaningful connection—even as they cope with disabilities, chronic conditions, loneliness, loss, and other challenges. Vital involvement practice helps foster individual, family, and community well-being.

Vital involvement practice rests on two primary skills. The first skill is promoting each senior's personal vital involvement.

This promotion can be accomplished by an individual senior, or by someone who:

1. Works directly with seniors or,

2. Knows and loves a particular senior as a family member, friend, or neighbor. The second vital involvement practice skill involves utilizing a multi-step process that works to identify a senior's life strengths, and then to utilize these strengths to act on personal values, address immediate problems, and achieve longer-term personal goals.

Vital involvement practice represents a "translation," into everyday behavior and direct practice, of Erik Erikson's bio-psycho-social theory of life-cycle development. Erikson enjoyed worldwide acclaim throughout the 1950s, '60s, and '70s, around two main ideas.

First, he popularized the now-accepted truth that we human beings all continue to grow, develop, and change throughout our lives. This truth stands in marked contrast to the previously conventional wisdom that growth and development happen in childhood and adolescence, followed by a long, slow decline toward inevitable death. Laypersons, scholars and practitioners alike have come to agree that a 20-year-old is different from a 50-year-old who, in turn, is quite different from an 80-year-old.

Erikson is perhaps best known for popularizing the concept of identity. This concept took hold in the 1960s and '70s, when then-adolescent baby boomers made a major impact on American culture and politics as they enacted their "identity crisis."

Not much discussed back then was the complex ways that individual identity both changes and, at the same time, endures throughout the rest of life. Today's seniors experience precisely this complexity—in a world they could not possibly have predicted 50 years ago.

With respect to aging, perhaps the most powerful idea proposed by Erikson is the notion that every stage of life brings its own unique opportunities for growth and change—even later life. So although conventional wisdom and policy still regard older adulthood primarily as a time of decline, Erikson and his colleagues recognized that adulthood declines are accompanied by the potential for new strengths, capacities, and relationships.

These positive qualities develop through each person's Vital Involvement, for example, their meaningful engagement with elements of the world outside the self. People. Activities. Materials. Plants and animals. Beliefs. Organizations. Community. Society. Seniors do undeniably experience physical decline and need new kinds of support from surrounding people, devices, and services. At the same time, however, seniors develop new perspectives and ever-increasing experience—both of which equip them to make unique contributions to the social and physical environments in which they live.

We, at all stages of life, are only beginning to realize the exciting, broad-based richness of these potential contributions.

Kivnick will be presenting a three-hour forum, 1-4 p.m. May 2, at The Center, 803 Kingwood St. in Brainerd. For more information, call 218-829- 9345. The forum will include an illustrated talk describing vital involvement practice and its various expressions.

Participants will participate in exercises aimed at identifying personal strengths. They will share stories of vital involvement observed, or promoted in others. They will participate in personal reflection and small-group discussion. The forum will conclude with a whole-group discussion, focusing on the sharing of insights, observations and "take-home" messages. This discussion will also provide question and answer time with the speaker. Participants will also receive materials to guide follow-through on ideas and lessons.

Kivnick is professor of social work at the University of Minnesota, and 2017 Gerontologist of the Year.