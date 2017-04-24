Waiting for a Mentor: Up for an adventure? Be Kevin's mentor

Sixth grade is coming to a close soon and Kevin has had his trials, but all in all he says it's been a good year. He's best at art class, but does pretty well in most subjects.

Kevin is also a skateboarder who likes to play outside and hang out with his family. One day he'd like to go on a giant roller coaster or go bungee jumping.

Are you up for an adventure? Be Kevin's Kinship Mentor, he's waiting for you.

With offices in Brainerd, Pequot Lakes, Crosby and Staples, Kinship Partners serves area families by providing positive role models to youth from the ages of 5 to 14. Mentors can be individuals, couples or families.

For more information about Kevin or any of the 32 kids waiting for Kinship Partners mentor, call 218-829-4606, or visit our website at www.kinshippartners.org