3 things for better health

1. Debunking the mystery of a successful lifestyle change is the keynote address for this year's Crow Wing Energized health and wellness summit. The summit is from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 19 at Lakewood Evangelical Free Church in Baxter. This year's theme of "Lifestyle Change" features keynote speaker Traci Mann, a professor of psychology at the University of Minnesota. Mann is the author of "Secrets from the Eating Lab." Go to bit.ly/2oW0jiY for more information on the summit. The event is free. Participants are provided with a continental breakfast and lunch. Breakout sessions look at healthy changes in the lakes community and note people who have made successful lifestyle changes for better health.

2. Take stress seriously, the Mayo Clinic reports in discussion on dealing with diabetes and working to prevent it by being active and committing to healthy eating choices. And if shaking off stress as just part of the daily work experience, consider this. "The hormones your body may produce in response to prolonged stress may prevent insulin from working properly, which will raise your blood sugar and stress you even more," the Mayo Clinic reports. "Set limits for yourself and prioritize your tasks. Learn relaxation techniques. And get plenty of sleep." If all those sound like repeated refrains, they are. And the best advice is to recommit to all of those goals this spring when warm weather and the growing season provide a new opportunity to start again.

3. Try this salad from Eat This Not That: Kale, yellow beets, avocado, medjool dates, Nigella seeds, turmeric dressing. Sarah Schiear. The healthy foodie, founder of e-commerce kitchen site Salt House Market, and recently freed sugar addict, came up with the recipe. Go to. bit.ly/2oGXodT for more information.

