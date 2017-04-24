Building Resilience Forum set for May 2

The keynote speaker will be Helen Kivnick, a professor of social work at the University of Minnesota. Kivnick is developing an approach to resilient aging based on vital improvement, a model that integrates healthy lifespan development and intergenerational support. By emphasizing personal and environmental strengths, vital improvement thinking teaches seniors to cope with disabilities, illnesses and other challenges. Vital improvement practice helps foster individual, family and community well-being, organizers reported.

The three-hour forum will include an introductory lecture, individual and small group exercises, personal reflection and group discussion to share "take home" messages, and worksheets to guide future practice.

Clock hour certificates will be available. Pre-register by calling 218-829-9345.

The forum is sponsored by Lakeland Public Television, The Center, Crow Wing Energized Mental Fitness Goal Group, University of Minnesota Extension and ACE's Resiliency Coalition.